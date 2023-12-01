West Midtown’s Monday Night Brewing is a game day 'Dawg house'

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a big football game happening in Atlanta this weekend! And if Georgia fans weren’t able to score a ticket to the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, there’s a place nearby where plenty of Dawgs will cheer on the reigning National Champs while sipping on some of the city’s best beer!

We’re talking about Monday Night Brewing, of course, which will host the SEC Championship watch party for the Atlanta Chapter of the UGA Alumni Association. UGA Alumni Chapters around the world host watch parties during college football season, and the Atlanta Chapter holds them at Monday Night West Midtown, located at 670 Trabert Avenue Northwest.

RELATED: 2023 SEC Championship watch parties in metro Atlanta/Georgia

Kickoff time this Saturday is at 4 p.m., and the brewery opens at noon — so there’s plenty of time to get in, get a good seat, and taste-test some brews before the game begins.

Of course, we couldn’t wait until Saturday to start the party, so we spent Friday morning with the Monday Night Brewing team. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out in West Midtown!



