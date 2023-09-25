Bystander shot near West Lake MARTA station

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate a shooting near the West Lake MARTA station near the intersection of Browning Street NW and West Lake Avenue SW on Sept. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

A 46-year-old man was shot near the West Lake MARTA station on Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers, just after 3 p.m., rushed to the scene near Browning Street NW and West Lake Avenue SW after a report of a shooting. Atlanta Police say officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound.

They were awake and speaking to medics at the scene.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 4 p.m. and spotted the intersection blocked off. Police officers were scene scouring the area for clues.

Investigators believe the man was a bystander and the intended target.

The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating who the target was and who the shooter was as well.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.