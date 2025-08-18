West Georgia mayor being retried for crash that killed teen girls

The Brief Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott faces vehicular homicide charges for a 2015 crash. Prosecutors say he was driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Two teens, Kylie Lindsey and Isabella Chinchilla, were killed in the collision and two others were seriously hurt.



Jury selection has begun in the retrial of Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott, who faces vehicular homicide charges in a crash that killed two teenagers in 2015.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Scott was a Georgia State Trooper at the time of the crash, but did not have his lights and sirens on.

They allege he was driving 90-miles-per-hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and was not responding to a call.

The crash in 2015 killed 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla.

Soon after, Scott was fired from the State Patrol and charges were filed.

In 2019, a judge declared a mistrial after the district attorney’s office allegedly withheld evidence. Jury selection for the retrial began today and could take a few days.

The Supreme Court of Georgia has since ruled he could be retried.

What they're saying:

The teens' mothers have spent years fighting for a conviction in the case and to get him out of public office.

"He's not fit to be a mayor," Leslie Woods, mother of 16-year-old victim Isabella Chinchilla, said in a 2023 interview.

The backstory:

The crash was captured on Scott’s patrol car dash cam.

In bodycam audio, Scott can be heard explaining the collision. "I was making the left turn right there," Scott said.

A deputy replied, "And you didn't see him?" Scott responded, "I saw him, I tried to I went right when I should have went down. Making that left."

An outside investigation confirmed Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott abused his authority by repeatedly demanding police give him rides because he was too drunk to drive.

Despite those findings, the four-member city council took no action regarding Scott's status as mayor.

Leslie Woods and Kellie Lindsey do not live in Buchanan, but the two moms follow the mayor’s every wrong move. That’s what happens when you blame him for the death of your teenage daughter.

"Other than losing his job with the Georgia State Patrol when he killed the girls, he has had a great life to live," complained Lindsey.

On a dark road in September 2015, trooper A.J. Scott T-boned a car with four teenagers as they tried to turn left in front of him in Carroll County.

The driver said he never saw Scott who was speeding through the 45-mile-per-hour zone, no sirens or blue lights activated because he wasn’t responding to a call.

Scott was not drinking.

The crash killed the two girls in the backseat, Kylie Lindsey and Bella Chinchilla. Neither wore their seatbelt.

"I think AJ is not thinking about anybody but himself," said Woods. "He thinks he’s above the law."

Scott’s first prosecution ended in a mistrial.

What's next:

The victims’ loved ones have been instructed not to speak to the media during the trial.

"I’m just afraid it’s going to take him killing someone else before he’s stopped," Lindsey said in 2023.

If convicted on all charges, Scott could face up to 30 years in prison.