Wendy's launching new morning menu

Wendy's is launching its new morning menu.

Night view of Wendy's fast food restaurant chain location in Dublin, California, with sign advertising late night hours, March 5, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The menu will feature a maple bacon chicken croissant and a honey butter chicken biscuit. The breakfast sides include potato wedges along with sausage gravy.

There is also a breakfast baconator burger with an egg on it.

You can get one of those items for free if you get it delivered from DoorDash. You just need to spend at least $5 on the order.