Wellstar says jobs offered to Atlanta Medical Center employees at other locations

As the days inch closer to the inevitable closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), the Wellstar Health System claimed that jobs at other locations were offered to a majority of the staff.

After FOX 5 Atlanta inquired, a Wellstar representative said that jobs had been offered "to a majority of our 1746 AMC team members, with more than 1430 (more than 80%) accepting these positions."

This comes just after Wellstar announced an early Oct. 14 closure to the center's emergency department. The rest of the facility is expected to follow suit by Nov. 1.

"As we safely wind down operations at AMC, we’ve already begun welcoming and onboarding team members to their new locations, from RNs to Respiratory Therapists, Care Partners/Nursing Assistants and more," the representative said.

As a reminder, Grady Memorial Hospital will be the only level one trauma center left in Atlanta after Atlanta Medical Center closes.