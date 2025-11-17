Weird Al bringing Bigger and Weirder Tour to Alpharetta

article

The Brief Weird Al Yankovic will bring his Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour to three Georgia cities in late May and early June. The tour expands to 90 North American stops after drawing more than 500,000 fans in 2025. Yankovic’s new show features hits, deep cuts, a giant video wall, costume changes, and an eight-piece ensemble.



Weird Al Yankovic is bringing his massive Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour to Georgia this spring as part of a newly announced 90-city run across North America. The parody icon will play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on May 31, 2026, with additional Georgia stops planned for Augusta on June 2 and Savannah on June 3.

Weird Al to perform in Alpharetta

What we know:

The announcement follows the explosive success of Yankovic’s 2025 tour, which drew more than 500,000 fans and sold out major venues including Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. His new tour goes on sale to the public on Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m.

The 2026 version of Bigger and Weirder is billed as Yankovic’s most ambitious production yet. The show features his biggest hits, deep-cut fan favorites, a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece ensemble that includes his original band.

What they're saying:

"We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren’t sick of us yet," Yankovic said. "So we’re just going to keep on touring until they are!"

Who is Weird Al?

Dig deeper:

Yankovic remains the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. His parodies have spanned four decades, taking on stars such as Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, and Lady Gaga. His hits include "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana," "Word Crimes," and the platinum "White and Nerdy."

The performer has earned five Grammy Awards, 17 nominations, and is one of only three artists to reach the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 in four consecutive decades, alongside Madonna and Michael Jackson. His album Mandatory Fun became the first comedy album ever to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. He also won an Emmy Award for the 2022 release Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Where to catch Weird Al

What's next:

The 2026 tour schedule spans the United States and Canada with stops from Miami to Boston to Las Vegas. Dates continue through October, ending with a run across the Southeast and Midwest.

May 26 Hollywood (Miami), FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino

May 27 Estero (Ft. Myers), FL Hertz Arena

May 29 Orlando, FL Kia Center

May 30 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 31 Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 2 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium

June 3 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

June 5 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

June 6 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

June 7 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

June 9 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

June 10 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena

June 12 Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO Ozarks Amphitheater

June 13 TBA

June 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

June 16 Evansville, IN Ford Center

June 17 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

June 19 Riverside (Kansas City), MO MORTON Amphitheater

June 20 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

June 21 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 23 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena

June 26 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena

June 27 Chicago, IL United Center

June 28 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

June 30 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

July 1 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse

July 3 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater

July 4 Windsor (Detroit), ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 5 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

July 7 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

July 8 Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena

July 10 Syracuse, NY The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

July 12 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

July 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

July 17 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

July 18 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 19 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 21 Lenox, MA Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed*

July 22 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

July 24 Essex Junction (Burlington), VT Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 25 TBA

July 26 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

July 28 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 29 Harrington, DE Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair

July 31 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

August 1 Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 2 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 4 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest

August 5 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair Concert Series*

August 6 Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN Ruoff Music Center

August 28 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

August 29 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

August 30 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Sept 1 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sept 2 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

Sept 3 TBA

Sept 5 Puyallup (Seattle), WA Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair*

Sept 6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept 7 Salem (Portland), OR Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair*

Sept 9 Central Point (Medford), OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Sept 11 Lincoln (Sacramento), CA The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Sept 13 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Sept 15 Paso Robles, CA Viña Robles Amphitheatre

Sept 16 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept 19 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sept 20 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena

Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sept 23 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Sept 25 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sept 26 Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS Landers Center

Sept 27 Knoxville, TN Food City Center

Sept 29 Auburn, AL The Gogue Center*

Sept 30 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Oct 2 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Oct 3 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct 4 Brandon (Jackson), MS Brandon Amphitheater

Oct 6 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct 7 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

Oct 8 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Oct 10 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Oct 11 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 13 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena

Oct 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Oct 16 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Oct 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

* - Onsale TBD

What you can do:

For more information and tickets, head to weirdal.com