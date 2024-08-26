Weeklong e-waste drive supports adults with disabilities

The beginning of a new school year often means upgrading your electronic devices. But what do you do with those old, out-of-date computers, tablets, monitors, and cell phones?

There’s an easy answer this week: head over to Conyers and leave them with a team that knows how to keep them out of landfills.

Today through Friday, Rockdale County-based Work4Eli is hosting a Back-To-School E-Waste Drive, inviting community members to drop off old electronics that might otherwise end up in the back of a garbage truck. Accepted items include computers and phones, audio/visual equipment, cables, wires, and more. Items may be dropped off at the Work4Eli headquarters in Conyers, located at 371 Gees Mill Business Parkway Northeast, Suite 600.

Work4Eli was created by Jonathan Kendrick as an offshoot of his company Digital Technology Partners. Inspired by his son Eli — who was born with a heart defect and Down Syndrome and has been diagnosed with autism — Kendrick dreamed up the idea of an e-waste recycling program that also provides meaningful employment for adults with disabilities. That dream became a reality in 2018, and now Kendrick Work4Eli is a thriving for-profit business providing paid employment for its team members.

