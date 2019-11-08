Weekend event offers 'elegant' holiday gift ideas

We’re not trying to panic anyone, but we’re closing in on Thanksgiving and Black Friday awfully fast. And an event coming up this weekend might just relieve some of that holiday season stress by bringing together nearly 100 unique vendors under one roof.

The Elegant Elf Marketplace returns for a ninth year this Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days. Presented by The Sandy Springs Society, Elegant Elf is a holiday gift market which brings together dozens of vendors offering hand-made items for sale. Over the past nine years, the event has raised more than half a million dollars, all of which goes to the Society’s mission of supporting community organization in Sandy Springs.

This year’s Elegant Elf Marketplace takes place at the City Springs Civic & Cultural Center, located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. And for a sneak peek at what’s available this year, click on the video players in this article to check out our morning doing a little early holiday shopping!

