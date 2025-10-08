Wednesday metro Atlanta weather: Rain moves out, cooler mornings coming

The Brief Rain moves out of North Georgia by midday Wednesday. Highs will climb to around 84 degrees, unusually warm for early October. Morning temperatures will turn crisp heading into the weekend, dipping into the 50s across much of north Georgia.



The FOX 5 Storm Team says a cold front moving through North Georgia Wednesday will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, breezy conditions, and a taste of fall heading into the weekend.

What they're saying:

"This is what’s going to at least jumpstart the change," said FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "The cold front coming through this morning is producing a few showers across the north metro, but by this afternoon, most of us will see sunshine and much warmer conditions."

Scattered showers are possible early in the day across north and middle Georgia, especially near Macon, but many areas — including metro Atlanta — will dry out by afternoon. Highs will climb to around 84 degrees, unusually warm for early October.

By Thursday, cooler air will move in behind the front, dropping temperatures nearly 15 degrees. Atlanta’s high will fall to around 70, with breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph.

"Tomorrow’s going to be a very breezy day with plenty of cloud cover and limited sunshine," Feldman said. "While we can’t rule out a stray shower, what we’re getting this morning is really our best shot at rain — and even that isn’t doing much to ease the rainfall deficit."

What's next:

Morning temperatures will turn crisp heading into the weekend, dipping into the 50s across much of north Georgia. Afternoon highs will hover in the mid to upper 70s, with sunny skies and dry air dominating through Saturday and Sunday.

Feldman said the weekend will offer classic fall weather for outdoor plans. "It’ll be dry but beautiful — 50s for lows, 70s for highs, and plenty of sunshine," he said.