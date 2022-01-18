Weapon seized from student at Midtown High School, principal says

A student was detained and arrested at Midtown High School on Tuesday after they were found in possession of a weapon, according to the school's principal.

Midtown High School Principal Dr. Betsy Bockman said in a message to Midtown High School parents and guardians.

Bockman said the student arrived late at around 10:30 a.m. Office staff allegedly detained the student, who smelled marijuana.

The weapon turned up during a search after office staff notified an administrator. The message was unspecific regarding the kind of weapon.

Atlanta Public Schools police arrested the student and removed the weapon from campus. Bockman wrote the student never left entered the hallway or a classroom. They face disciplinary action for violating the Atlanta Public Schools code of conduct.

Criminal charges are unknown.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remains a top priority for Midtown High School and Atlanta Public Schools," Bockman wrote.

The student has not been identified.

