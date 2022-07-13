Georgia couple found shot to death in their bed, GBI investigating

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving the deaths of a Ware County couple found shot in their bed.

Officials say on July 11, 73-year-old Virginia Thomas and 75-year-old Charles Barnett were found dead at their home on the 2900 block of S Lakeview Drive in Waycross.

According to investigators, both Thomas and Barnett had been shot while lying in their bed.

The deaths have been determined to be homicides and officials are hoping someone can help determine who could be responsible.

If you have any information about the case, call the GBI's Douglas Office at 912-389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff's Office at 912-287-4327.