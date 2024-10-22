Wawa announces opening date for 1st Georgia store

article

Philedelphia-based gas station chain Wawa has Georgia on its mind.

The gas station chain that's known for its sandwiches will open up its first location in the Peach State in Bainbridge near the Florida line.

The new location will open on Nov. 14.

The chain is planning a major push in Georgia over the next few years - with stores planned for Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Tifton, Valdosta, and Albany.

More than two dozen are planned in southern and coastal Georgia in the next eight years, the Savannah Morning News reports.

The company estimates that each store will employ around 35 associates with the total number of long-term jobs created reaching about 1,000.