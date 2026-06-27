Watkinsville man killed in Oconee deputy shooting during welfare check

The Brief An Oconee County deputy shot and killed 43-year-old Michael Randolph Frohock during a Thursday evening welfare check in Watkinsville. Investigators stated that Frohock pulled out a gun when deputies approached him at a home on Friar Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case and will turn over its findings to the local district attorney.



Oconee County deputies shot and killed a Watkinsville man on Thursday night after a welfare check escalated into gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the case to review the actions of the deputies involved.

What we know:

Oconee County emergency dispatchers received a call around 7:22 p.m. on Thursday regarding a suicidal man armed with a knife. Deputies responded to a home in the 1000 block of Friar Road to conduct a welfare check on the man, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Randolph Frohock.

RELATED: Oconee deputies kill armed man during call on Friar Road

When deputies arrived and approached Frohock, he pulled out a gun, according to the GBI. At least one deputy fired at Frohock and hit him.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Frohock died at the scene.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy as part of the ongoing independent investigation.

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What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how many deputies opened fire during the confrontation. Authorities have also not released details explaining the transition from the initial report of a knife to the appearance of a gun.

What's next:

Once the GBI finishes its independent investigation, agents will submit the complete case file to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors will review the evidence to determine whether any further action is necessary.