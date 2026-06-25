Oconee deputies kill armed man during call on Friar Road

The Brief Deputies responded to a home off Friar Road Thursday evening after reports of a suicidal person harming himself with a knife. An Oconee County deputy shooting left an armed man dead after he allegedly pointed a weapon at responding law enforcement officers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into the deadly encounter, and no officers sustained injuries.



An Oconee County deputy shooting left a man dead Thursday evening after he pointed a weapon at responding officers, according to the sheriff's office.

The deadly confrontation took place after law enforcement arrived at a home off Friar Road to investigate reports of a suicidal person.

What we know:

Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call off Friar Road at approximately 7:22 p.m. Thursday. Authorities received information that a man had harmed himself with a knife, remained armed, and threatened to hurt himself further.

When deputies encountered the armed man, he pointed a weapon at them. At least one deputy fired, striking the man, and while deputies immediately began life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

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What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the man who died or what specific type of weapon he pointed at the deputies. It remains unclear how many total deputies opened fire during the incident.

The sheriff's office has turned over the probe to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which will determine further details regarding the shooting.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the independent review of the shooting. Investigators are combing through the scene to gather evidence, and future updates will come directly from the state agency.