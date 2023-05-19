Water main break closes street near Truist Park affecting Braves fans

article

Circle 75 Parkway, just north of Truist Park, is closed for the rest of Friday evening due to a water main break. Officials are telling Braves country to seek alternate routes of travel.

Officials say all lanes between Herodian Way and Windy Hill are shut down, likely for the rest of the night. Crews have yet to determine how much damage has been done.

So far, officials say the water is not impacting the stadium or The Battery Atlanta.

The notice comes as a major inconvenience to the many fans in the area watching the Braves take on the Seattle Mariners.

Post-game, Braves fans should use Cobb Parkway or Windy Ridge Parkway to get home.