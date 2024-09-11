Water main break near Perimeter Center West disrupts service

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews work to restore a broken 12-inch water main along Hamond Drive on Sept. 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

Crews worked to repair a broken water main near Perimeter Center West well into the evening on Wednesday.

According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, a 12-inch line was broken when a private contractor installing fiber optic cabling bore through it.

Customers in the area of Hammond Drive may be experiencing low or no water flow due to the break.

No word on when the line would be fully restored or if it would significantly impact the morning commute on Thursday.

Anyone who is experiencing water issues in the area should call 770-270-6243 or email dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov.