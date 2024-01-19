Expand / Collapse search
Water main break in Cobb County closes road, leads to Boil Water Advisory

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Macedonia Road SW is currently closed between Hopkins Road and Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Cobb County for emergency repairs after a large water main break.

The road closure is expected to last through the weekend. 

In addition, a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for a large portion of south Cobb County because of the break, according to the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority.

The water main on Macedonia Road is part of the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority system but did cause a loss of pressure in the Cobb Water System.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water quality test results are back. The results typically take 24 hours to receive.