Water main break in Cobb County closes road, leads to Boil Water Advisory

Macedonia Road SW is currently closed between Hopkins Road and Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Cobb County for emergency repairs after a large water main break.

The road closure is expected to last through the weekend.

In addition, a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for a large portion of south Cobb County because of the break, according to the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority.

The water main on Macedonia Road is part of the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority system but did cause a loss of pressure in the Cobb Water System.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water quality test results are back. The results typically take 24 hours to receive.