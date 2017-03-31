WATCH: Twin toddlers recreate scenes from 'Frozen'

A pair of twins from Northeast Philadelphia have taken the internet by storm after they recreated scenes from the hit movie 'Frozen.'

23-month-olds Madelyn and Scarlett were filmed in their adorable act by their mother, as they tried to put together a scene by scene re-enactment of an encounter between the main characters, Elsa and Anna.

As you may have already figured out, their mother, Colleen, says 'Frozen' is their favorite movie!

Check out the adorable video, below!