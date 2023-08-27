Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Sneaky golden retriever takes advantage of neighbor's pool

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Sneaky golden retriever takes advantage of neighbor's pool

A golden retriever's owner captured the moment her water-loving pooch Zeppole scaled the fence to take a swim.

A golden retriever was caught in the act when he scaled the fence to take a dip in the neighbor’s pool.

Video from Erin Farley in Lavallette, New Jersey, shows the moment her water-loving canine Zeppole stealthily climbed over and walked to the pool’s steps.

His mom yelled for him to come back, but Zeppole couldn’t resist.

"He had gotten into the neighbor’s pool previously that weekend but we didn’t know how," Farley told Storyful. "This was the first time I caught it on camera."

"Our neighbors are lovely and think he is hysterical, thankfully," Farley said. "He is allowed to use the pool so I don’t know why he has to sneak over!

"I have tried to put up other blockers but he climbs over those too," Farley added.