Watch: Rain-soaked thief caught on camera stealing battery from funeral home

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The Brief A video posted to the Dawson Police Department's Facebook page shows a thief stealing a battery from a pickup truck. The suspect targeted a Ford truck parked at the Albritten Funeral Home on Southeast Cedar Hill Street during a rainstorm Sunday evening. The individual wore a hoodie or towel over their head and a shirt featuring two distinctive strips just above the elbow.



Someone stole from a pickup truck parked at a Dawson funeral home Sunday evening.

What we know:

A video posted to the Dawson Police Department’s Facebook page was taken by a Ring camera at the Albritten Funeral Home on Southeast Cedar Hill Street. The timestamp on video indicates it happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The person, dressed in what appears to be a hoodie or a towel draped over the head, is seen unscrewing the bulb in a floodlight. The thief may not have seen the camera, which can use infrared technology to film in the dark.

As a gentle rain comes down, the person finds a way to pop the hood on the Ford truck and begins to get to work. Police say the battery was removed.

The individual had two distinctive strips on the shirt just above the elbow and appeared to be wearing long-board shorts or a similar cut.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated the total dollar value of the stolen property or whether the pickup truck sustained additional damage during the incident.