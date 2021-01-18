WATCH: Ebenezer Baptist Church celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The country is coming together to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The annual MLK Day Commemorative Service is taking place at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the service to be virtual, a move that "saddened" King's daughter and CEO of the King Center Dr. Bernice King.

WATCH: Full MLK Day Commemorative Service coverage

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking before crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)

The keynote speaker for Monday's Event will be Bishop T.D. Jakes will speak on this year's theme, "Urgency of Creating a Beloved Community."

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the greatest nonviolent leaders in history, King spearheaded the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. It was during that time that he was the driving force behind landmark events like the Montgomery bus boycott and the March on Washington.

During the March on Washington, King delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech to over 200,000 people at the National Mall. The historic movement inspired Congress to pass the landmark Civil Rights Act in 1964. The same year, King became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 35-years-old.

King is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.

The service will go from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be shown live on FOX 5 and online.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.