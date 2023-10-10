WATCH: Dramatic video shows Clayton County police officer helping victim after crash

article

A Clayton County police officer is being praised for helping an elderly victim after a crash on Sept. 27.

According to a post on social media, Sgt. J. Davis was driving east on King Road near Church Street around 4:31 p.m. Sept. 27 when he saw a vehicle crash into another vehicle in the intersection, causing it to flip up on its side.

Davis, along with the help of a citizen on the scene, were able to safely remove an elderly victim from the overturned vehicle,.

According to the police department, the vehicle heading south on Church Street failed to stop at a red light.

The police department did not say if the elderly victim or anyone else was injured in the collision.

It also did not identify the name of the person who allegedly ran the red light.



