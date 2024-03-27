DeKalb County DA announces arrest of brothers linked to 1980s rapes, robberies

article

The DeKalb County District Attorney held a press conference Wednesday to announce a development in a series of decades-old sexual assault cases.

Two men, 59-year-old Jeffrey Briney and 62-year-old David Briney, were recently arrested in connection to multiple sexual assault cases from the 1980s. The suspects were identified via the efforts of the Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force.

One of the incidents involved a home invasion on March 28, 1986. During that incident, two men forced their way into an apartment on Briar Wood Road in what is now known as Brookhaven. Five students were in the apartment at the time. The men robbed the students and raped two of the young women.

According to DeKalb County DA Sherry Boston, David Briney was indicted for 6 rapes and robberies between Feb. 5, 1986, and April 24, 1987. The incidents took place in Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties. He is facing 30 charges.

Jeffrey Briney was indicted for two rapes and robberies on March 28, 1986, and Oct. 27, 1986. Both incidents took place in DeKalb County. He is facing 19 charges.

Boston said that they believe the men may be connected to other cases. They are being held without bond.

Agencies involved in the investigation included DeKalb County DA, Cobb County DA, Prosecuting Attorney's Council, Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, Fulton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, and DeKalb County Police Department.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE