WATCH: Crooks steal $3K worth of Nike gear from South Fulton sports shop

Police in South Fulton are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say pulled a "snatch and grab" at a business on Old National Highway—getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance video captured the two men brazenly walking into a Hibbett Sports without face coverings and walking out with a few thousand dollars’ worth of Nike gear on Monday evening—free of charge.

"It’s disturbing because they’re not caring about being identified," said South Fulton Police Deputy Chief Eddie Smith. "The gentleman entered into the location. They took about over $3,000 worth of Nike clothing."

Video showed the two men attempting to leave the store when an employee tried to confront them and then things got physical.

"They left the store without paying, they forced their way out of the door. I think the employee tried to lock the door and secure it."

The thieves took off in a dark-colored Dodge Durango.

South Fulton police said they’re working with other agencies in metro Atlanta to try and identify the pair.

"We want to make sure that we can track these individuals…we think they may be tied to some other crimes within Metropolitan Atlanta," Smith said.

He told FOX 5 police in South Fulton have been getting more and more calls about "snatch and grabs."

It’s the second time in a few weeks this particular store has been targeted, so they plan to increase their presence in the area.

"What we’re trying to do is have more direct patrols, we’re gonna have officers doing drop-ins—not only to that location but all along that corridor," he added.

Police will also meet with business owners to talk about ways their shops can take additional precautions.

Smith said they have identified one of the two suspects and are in the process of securing warrants for him. If you have any information about either of the men, give detectives a call.