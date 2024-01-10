Men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Nike clothing in South Fulton

article

Two men are wanted in South Fulton for stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from the Hibbetts Sports store on Old National Highway.

The audacious crime happened around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 8. The two men were seen on surveillance cameras taking multiple NIKE sweat suits from the store shelves before exiting the premises.

According to authorities, the estimated value of the stolen items ranges between $3,000 and $3,500 dollars. The thieves fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Durango, heading in the direction of Old National Highway.

Law enforcement is now urging the community to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

If you have any information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the South Fulton Police Department.