Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:27 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
10
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:18 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:12 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:36 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:41 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:31 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:21 AM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Newton County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:24 PM EST, Cherokee County

Men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Nike clothing in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two men are wanted in South Fulton for stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from the Hibbetts Sports store on Old National Highway.

The audacious crime happened around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 8. The two men were seen on surveillance cameras taking multiple NIKE sweat suits from the store shelves before exiting the premises. 

According to authorities, the estimated value of the stolen items ranges between $3,000 and $3,500 dollars. The thieves fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Durango, heading in the direction of Old National Highway.

Law enforcement is now urging the community to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects. 

If you have any information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the South Fulton Police Department