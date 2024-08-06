Watch: Cobb County K-9 officer find missing 12-year-old boy

A Cobb County Police K-9 officer is being credited with finding a 12-year-old who went missing in Paulding County.

Officials say on Sunday, Deputy Bales and K-9 Shax were asked to help the Paulding County Sheriff's Office in their search for the missing boy.

Within minutes of getting to work, Shax found the boy's scent and went off running into the woods.

K-9 Officer Shax on the move (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

The dog led deputies directly to the boy, who was lost in the woods behind the neighborhood.

"He just wants to sniff you because he was looking for you," Bales told the child.

The K-9 officer's quick response had many people on Facebook giving him kudos and telling him that he was a "good boy."

You can watch the full rescue here.