WATCH: Car launched into crowded Wendy's parking lot in New Jersey

Authorities in New Jersey say no one was hurt after a car ran off the highway and launched into a crowded Wendy's parking lot.

The South Brunswick Police Department on Thursday said a 2008 Toyota Corolla was heading south on Route 130 near Melrich Road around 1 p.m. when the driver lost control and left the roadway.

The runaway car then struck a berm and was sent airborne into the Wendy's parking lot and struck a 2017 Audi in the drive-thru line.

Both cars slammed into the building and narrowly missed a family using an outdoor table. Police say broken windows sent shards of glass flying across the crowded restaurant.

The driver of the Toyota, who police say may have suffered a "medical episode" prior to the crash, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in stable condition.

A juvenile passenger in the Audi was taken to the hospital by family after complaining of pain.

"This is nothing short of a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash," South Brunswick Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

South Brunswick Police Department posted surveillance video of the crash on social media.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

