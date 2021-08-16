Expand / Collapse search
Train derailment blocks road in Washington County

Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are on the scene of a train derailment in the downtown of a central Georgia city early Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the aftermath of the derailment on Facebook Monday.

According to officials, a Norfolk Southern train traveling westbound derailed on Central Drive in Oconee at around 1 a.m.

In total, officials say around 32 cars were derailed, blocking the road until further notice.

Investigators say there are no reports of injuries. The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area. 

_____

