Train derailment blocks road in Washington County

article

Deputies are on the scene of a train derailment in the downtown of a central Georgia city early Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the aftermath of the derailment on Facebook Monday.

According to officials, a Norfolk Southern train traveling westbound derailed on Central Drive in Oconee at around 1 a.m.

In total, officials say around 32 cars were derailed, blocking the road until further notice.

Investigators say there are no reports of injuries. The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.