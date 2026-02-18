Warrants reveal what led up to deadly shooting outside Atlanta dental office

article

The Brief Warrants detail what led to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta last weekend. The shooting led to the death of 37-year-old Monterio Spurling. David Mays, 73, is accused of killing Spurling after he allegedly broke into Mays' property.



New details in warrants obtained by FOX 5 are shedding light on what led up to a deadly shooting outside a closed dental office in southwest Atlanta last week.

What we know:

David Mays, 73, is accused of shooting and killing Monterio Spurling, 37, outside his former office on Feb. 14, police said.

Mays is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

David Mays, 73, is accused of killing a man outside an apparent dental office bearing his name. (Booking photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Mays told Atlanta police he received an alert from his Ring app around 1 p.m. on the day of the shooting showing someone had entered his property in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Drive SW, according to warrants.

He then grabbed his Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and drove to the former office.

When he arrived, Mays said he saw the front door lock had been damaged and, once inside, saw a person approaching him, although the room was dimly lit and he could not make out the person’s face.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of MLK Dr. SW on February 14, 2026, where they found a man deceased. The location appears to be a closed dental office. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

Out of fear, Mays said he fired off several rounds toward the person. Once the person was on the ground, Mays told police he walked closer and recognized him as the same person who had allegedly broken into his building several times.

Mays acknowledged that the person, later identified as Spurling, never made any aggressive movements towards him.

Ring camera footage shows Mays entering through the front door before shots are heard ringing out at 2:53 p.m. Affidavits said four consecutive shots ring out before a final single shot was fired four seconds later.

Mays admitted that he didn’t call 911 until after he shot Spurling.

What's next:

Mays has a preliminary hearing in Fulton County on Mar. 10. He remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

RELATED: