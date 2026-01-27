Expand / Collapse search

Warrants issued for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Monroe

Published  January 27, 2026 4:52pm EST
Walton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police provided this image of Dorreous Brooks who is wanted for felony murder and feticide. 

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Monroe.
    • Dorreous Brooks is considered "armed and dangerous."
    • Police say Brooks shot and killed Teonia Stokes and injured Curdarious Williams.

MONROE, Ga. - Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for felony murder and feticide after a Sunday shooting in Monroe left a woman dead and a man injured. 

What we know:

Police have issued warrants for 36-year-old Dorreous Brooks. The charges stem from a Jan. 25 investigation in the 100 block of GW Carver Drive.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m., where they found 22-year-old Teonia Stokes and 25-year-old Curdarious Williams suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stokes and her unborn child died on the scene, and Williams was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. 

RELATED: Police identify woman killed, man injured in Monroe shooting

What you can do:

If you see Brooks, the police encourage you to call 911 immediately. 

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information can contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 or Sergeant Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Monroe Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

Walton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews