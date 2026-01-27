Warrants issued for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Monroe
MONROE, Ga. - Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for felony murder and feticide after a Sunday shooting in Monroe left a woman dead and a man injured.
What we know:
Police have issued warrants for 36-year-old Dorreous Brooks. The charges stem from a Jan. 25 investigation in the 100 block of GW Carver Drive.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m., where they found 22-year-old Teonia Stokes and 25-year-old Curdarious Williams suffering from gunshot wounds.
Stokes and her unborn child died on the scene, and Williams was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
RELATED: Police identify woman killed, man injured in Monroe shooting
What you can do:
If you see Brooks, the police encourage you to call 911 immediately.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information can contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 or Sergeant Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Monroe Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting.