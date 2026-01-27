Warrants issued for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Monroe

article

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Monroe. Dorreous Brooks is considered "armed and dangerous." Police say Brooks shot and killed Teonia Stokes and injured Curdarious Williams.



Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for felony murder and feticide after a Sunday shooting in Monroe left a woman dead and a man injured.

What we know:

Police have issued warrants for 36-year-old Dorreous Brooks. The charges stem from a Jan. 25 investigation in the 100 block of GW Carver Drive.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m., where they found 22-year-old Teonia Stokes and 25-year-old Curdarious Williams suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stokes and her unborn child died on the scene, and Williams was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

RELATED: Police identify woman killed, man injured in Monroe shooting

What you can do:

If you see Brooks, the police encourage you to call 911 immediately.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information can contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 or Sergeant Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting.