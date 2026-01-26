Police identify woman killed, man injured in Monroe shooting

The Brief Police have identified two victims of a deadly shooting in Monroe. 22-year-old Teonia Stokes died Sunday after being shot on GW Carver Drive. A man was also hospitalized as a result of the shooting.



Monroe police have identified a woman who was killed and a man who was injured in a shooting early Sunday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 100 block of GW Carver Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

22-year-old Teonia Stokes died on the scene. Curdarious Williams, 25, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of a potential shooter or shooters. It is unclear whether they have any leads on who may have fired at the two victims.

What you can do:

People with information are asked to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at (678) 283-5422 or Sergeant Josh Reynolds at (770) 652-0612.