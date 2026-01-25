Woman killed in Monroe double shooting
MONROE, Ga. - A woman was killed in Monroe early Sunday morning, according to the Monroe Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 100 block of GW Carver Drive around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an incident. Upon arrival, they discovered two people suffering from injuries.
An adult woman died from her injuries at the scene. A man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet specified what led up to the shooting.They also have not released information regarding potential suspects or a description of a shooter.
What you can do:
If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 or Sergeant Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Monroe Police Department via a release on Facebook.