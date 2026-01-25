Expand / Collapse search
Woman killed in Monroe double shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 25, 2026 12:35pm EST
Walton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following a shooting in Monroe early Sunday morning.
    • The incident occurred on GW Carver Drive.
    • It's unclear if anyone has been arrested for the shooting. 

MONROE, Ga. - A woman was killed in Monroe early Sunday morning, according to the Monroe Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 100 block of GW Carver Drive around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an incident. Upon arrival, they discovered two people suffering from injuries.

An adult woman died from her injuries at the scene. A man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet specified what led up to the shooting.They also have not released information regarding potential suspects or a description of a shooter.

What you can do:

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 or Sergeant Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Monroe Police Department via a release on Facebook. 

