Woman killed in Monroe double shooting

A woman was killed in Monroe early Sunday morning, according to the Monroe Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 100 block of GW Carver Drive around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an incident. Upon arrival, they discovered two people suffering from injuries.

An adult woman died from her injuries at the scene. A man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet specified what led up to the shooting.They also have not released information regarding potential suspects or a description of a shooter.

What you can do:

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 or Sergeant Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612.