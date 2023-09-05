Warrants issued for suspect involved in murder of Atlanta valet attendant

Atlanta police have secured warrants for a person involved in the shooting death of an Atlanta valet attendant over the weekend.

Officials did not release the name of the suspect, but Sunday afternoon they sent out multiple photos of a person of interest.

It is not clear whether the suspect and the person of interest are the same individual.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the valet attendant as Harrison R. Olvey. Police previously said he was 25 years old.

Police said he was shot and killed when he interrupted a crime taking place around 1:40 a.m. Sept. 3 on Piedmont Road near the Longhorn Steakhouse in the Lindbergh area.

"He encountered some suspects attempting to break into some vehicles, and during that encounter, he was shot by one of the suspects," Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told FOX 5.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the person of interest can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000. You can also reach out to Homicide Detective, A. Hogan directly at 404-548-2273.