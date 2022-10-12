Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister

article

A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant.

Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.

Records indicate the two infants were born 5-months premature.

No word on the current condition of the baby girls.

It happened the evening of Oct. 3, the warrants states. Dubose was arrested eight days later.

According to jail records, the case was bound over to Floyd County Superior Court.

Dubose was being held without bond in the Floyd County Jail.