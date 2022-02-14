Warrant out for ride-share driver after road rage, gunfire

Kennesaw police have a warrant out for the arrest of a ride-share driver after a road rage incident led to gunfire.

Investigators said a Jeep and another vehicle nearly collided at an intersection. Police said a woman got out of the back seat of the Jeep and went into a house. The driver also got out and got into a shouting match with the driver of the other vehicle.

That driver, who did not want to be named, talked to FOX 5 News.

"I said you almost ran the stop sign, I had to rake, I could have hit you really hard," said the driver.

He said he drove off, but the Jeep followed him and the next thing he knew he heard gunfire.

"It's pretty scary. I lived in Brooklyn for 10 years and never been shot at," said the driver.

The driver called police who searched the area.

"Officers were able to find a shell casing from a 380 handgun," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

Police also went to talk to the woman who had been in the Jeep and found out he was working for Uber and had just dropped her off. By looking at the Uber app investigators were immediately able to identify the driver as Kenneth Antonio Nichols. Detectives gave him a call to get his side of the story.

"He said it was him that fired the round to make sure the other driver knew he had a gun," said Officer Buchanan.

According to the warrant, Nichols is facing charges of reckless conduct, simple assault (fear) and driving without insurance.

FOX 5 contacted Uber who released a statement saying: "Violence of any kind is not tolerated and the driver's access to the platform has been removed while they look into the incident."

Uber also says they have a no firearms policy.

