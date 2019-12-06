Warrant issued for woman connected to North Austin aggravated robbery

The Austin Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman connected to a North Austin aggravated robbery in November.

Sasha Leigh Skare is charged with aggravated robbery. APD says if you see Skare, call 9-1-1 immediately.

APD is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to Skare's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or APD Homicide main line at 512-974-5210. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

APD says Austin 911 received a call of a shooting at 6614 N. Lamar Blvd on Nov. 29 around 1:34 p.m. where police, fire and EMS units found 21-year-old Andrew Jyaire Bass inside a car with "obvious trauma to his body."

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by fire and EMS.

A call came in for a second man with gunshot wounds nearby. The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he remains in serious condition.

After the scene was processed and witnesses were interviewed, investigators learned the shooting actually occurred at an apartment at 1003 Justin Lane where it appeared Bass and the other man attempted to rob a resident during a drug transaction, according to a release.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office ruled the official cause of death to be homicide.

