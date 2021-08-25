Warrant: Georgia teacher used zip ties to restrain child

article

A Georgia public school teacher facing a charge of cruelty to children used zip ties to restrain a child in her care, an arrest warrant said.

Elizabeth Louise Board, a teacher at Godley Station K-8 School in the Savannah-Chatham School District, used the ties Aug. 6 to secure a student to his chair and table, officials alleged. The child "was unable to defend himself against Mrs. Board’s actions," the warrant reads.

Board, who surrendered to authorities Aug. 16, faces a felony charge of cruelty to children in the first degree. A special education adaptive teacher, Board has been reassigned to an alternative site where she has no contact with students amid the investigation of the allegations, The Savannah Morning News reported.

Godley Station principal Lesley Jordan made the complaint against Board on Aug. 10, according to an incident report from Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police. Several other witnesses are also named in the report.

Board has been with the district since 2013 and at Godley Station since July 2016.

The district said the investigation is ongoing.

According to several law office websites, a conviction of the felony charge of cruelty to children in the first degree may result in a prison sentence of five to 20 years.

