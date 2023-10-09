Warning issued after 'aggressive bobcat' attacks children in Oglethorpe County

article

Residents in Oglethorpe County should be on the lookout for an "aggressive bobcat."

According to Oglethorpe County Fire & Rescue, an aggressive bobcat attacked juveniles on two different properties in the area of Melton Road and Williams McCurley Road in Winterville.

The fire department is advising residents to be mindful of their surroundings and keep a close eye on their children when they are outside.

The Department of Natural Resources and Department of Public Health, as well as the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office and Oglethorpe County EMS, have all been notified.

MAP OF THE AREA