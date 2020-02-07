WARNING: Beware of this coronavirus scam

Nothing like a crisis to bring out the scammers. The coronavirus has all the ingredients for a scam. Fear. Fast-changing developments. And, simple emails posing as well-respected authorities.

Let’s get you the latest information on an email scam coming to your inbox.

News and information about the coronavirus changes daily. In fact, just yesterday the whistleblower Chinese doctor who originally alerted the world to the coronavirus and its emerging danger was reported dead, then not, then confirmed dead of the virus. It's confusing.

Every day there is new news and it's scary, so your guard is down. You want to do the right thing. You protect yourself and your family, so you make quick decisions based on fear not facts. And this is landing in inboxes to scare you.

Scammers prey on virus fears. (Sophos)

This is a scam. (Sohpos)

The security group Sophos caught this one. It's from - but not really, of course - that trusted resource the World Health Organization then it plays on your fears. It has safety measures to show you regarding coronavirus. Just click here. But before you do notice the spelling errors which is a red flag that it's a fake. When you click through, it asks you to put in your email address and password - and guess what - now they have it.

Advertisement

So be aware that this will keep coming around in different forms, with different looks. If you're not sure what you have in your inbox is real or fake, wait and ask someone you trust to look at it.

For the most up-to-date facts, check out these three safe sites: FOX 5 Atlanta, the CDC, and the World Health Organization.