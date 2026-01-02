Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to begin 2nd term with 3-day celebration

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens begins his second term this weekend. A citywide volunteer day and interfaith service are planned. The official swearing-in will take place Monday at Georgia State University.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be sworn in for a second term Monday as part of a three-day celebration centered on service and community involvement.

What we know:

Dickens, along with other municipal officials, is launching his new term with events that begin Saturday with a citywide day of volunteering. The mayor’s office says more than 60 service projects are planned across Atlanta, giving residents an opportunity to participate in neighborhood improvement efforts.

On Sunday, the celebration continues with a televised interfaith service recognizing Atlanta’s diverse faith communities and their role in the city’s civic life.

The weekend concludes Monday with the official swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at Georgia State University. City leaders say the events are designed to reflect the administration’s focus on service, unity and engagement as the new term begins.