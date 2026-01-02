Stockbridge swearing in youngest mayor in city history

The Brief Jayden Williams will be sworn in as Stockbridge mayor at age 22. Williams defeated a two-time incumbent in the November election. Two new city council members will also take their oaths Friday.



The youngest mayor ever elected in the City of Stockbridge will officially take office Friday afternoon during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall.

What we know:

Twenty-two-year-old Jayden Williams defeated a two-time incumbent in November, making history while also pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science at Clark Atlanta University. Following his election, Williams said his victory reflects a desire for change among Stockbridge residents.

What they're saying:

"I really want to see us grow into something where every single resident feels accommodated," Williams said after the election. "When I say that, I’m referring to new residents, young professionals, our working families, our teachers. We have an influx of teachers and seniors that live in Stockbridge. How can we accommodate them to make them feel like they are home?"

Williams will be sworn in alongside newly elected City Councilwoman Lakeisha Gantt, representing District 1, and Councilman Antwan Cloud, representing District 2. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

What's next:

City officials say the swearing-in marks the start of a new term focused on growth, inclusivity and addressing the needs of a changing community.