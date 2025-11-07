Jayden Williams elected as youngest mayor in Stockbridge history at 22

The Brief Stockbridge residents elected 22-year-old Jayden Williams as the city’s youngest mayor. Williams was born and raised in Stockbridge and attended Clark Atlanta University. As mayor-elect, Williams says his focus will be on growth, infrastructure, and inclusion — making sure all residents feel represented and heard.



History was made in Stockbridge as residents elected 22-year-old Jayden Williams as the city’s youngest mayor.

Local perspective:

Williams, a Clark Atlanta University graduate, defeated incumbent Mayor Anthony Ford, earning 53 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

"Beating a two-time incumbent is huge, and it just shows that Stockbridge is ready for some change," Williams said.

The backstory:

Born and raised in Stockbridge, Williams said he’s ready to lead and hopes voters will focus on his vision for the city rather than his age.

"I prayed, and one of the things I tell everybody is that I’m not here to please people," he said. "I’m here to be pleasing in the Lord’s sight."

Williams’ ties to public service started early. In high school, he served as the Youth Council Mayor, and during college, he held several leadership positions. After graduating, he says he felt called to come home and make a difference.

"I watched a few council meetings and said, this is not the standard I left when I went to Clark Atlanta," Williams recalled. "I knew we needed some change, and I decided to jump in for mayor."

What's next:

As mayor-elect, Williams says his focus will be on growth, infrastructure, and inclusion — making sure all residents feel represented and heard.

"I really want to see us grow into something where every single resident feels accommodated," he said. "That includes new residents, young professionals, working families, our teachers, and our seniors. I want everyone to feel like they’re home."

Why you should care:

Williams says his win carries deep personal meaning for his family, given Stockbridge’s past.

"My great-grandfather used to tell my grandmother never to stop in Henry County or Stockbridge because of racial tension," Williams said. "In 2017, she became the first Black female commissioner in District Four — and now they can say her grandson is the mayor of the city."

Williams says the reality of his historic win is still sinking in for him and his family. An official inauguration date has not yet been set, but it is expected to take place in early January.

The Source: FOX 5's Eric Perry spoke directly with Williams about his win and what the future holds.



