African American Medu Bookstore to close after 35 years in Atlanta

article

The Brief Medu Bookstore will close after 35 years in Atlanta. Founder Nia Damali is retiring but staying in the literary field. The store hosted major civil rights leaders and bestselling authors.



A longtime African American–owned bookstore in Atlanta is preparing to close its doors after more than three decades serving the community.

What we know:

Medu Bookstore was founded in 1989 by Nia Damali and originally opened inside Greenbriar Mall. Over 35 years, the store became a cultural hub for readers, writers and scholars, earning a reputation as one of the city’s largest African American bookstores.

Throughout its history, Medu hosted book signings and events featuring prominent figures, including civil rights leader John Lewis, Ambassador Andrew Young, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, author Terry McMillan and pastor and author T.D. Jakes.

What's next:

Damali reportedly said she is retiring from operating the bookstore but plans to remain involved in the literary world. The store is expected to close at the end of March.