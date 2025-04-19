Warner Robins man sentenced to life for malice murder in Michaela Chaney's death

article

The Brief Jayveon Jermaine Bivins was convicted of malice murder and related charges in the shooting death of Michaela Chaney, receiving a life sentence without parole plus 20 additional years. Bivins killed Chaney after confronting her about text messages, then attempted to conceal the crime by wrapping her body, cleaning the scene, and removing evidence. The case highlighted the impact of domestic violence, with prosecutors emphasizing the need for justice and accountability, and praising law enforcement's efforts in the investigation.



A Houston County jury has convicted a Warner Robins man of malice murder and related charges in the 2024 shooting death of Michaela Chaney, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jayveon Jermaine Bivins, 24, was found guilty following a four-day trial on charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, burglary, two counts of tampering with evidence, theft by taking, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we know:

On Friday, Judge Edward D. Lukemire sentenced Bivins to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 20 years to be served consecutively.

The backstory:

The case stemmed from the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2024, when Bivins fatally shot Chaney in the head inside her apartment after confronting her about text messages exchanged with another man, prosecutors said. Although Bivins and Chaney had previously been in a relationship, they had separated before the shooting.

According to evidence presented at trial, after killing Chaney, Bivins wrapped her body in a sheet and comforter, placed her in the trunk of her car, and left her remains in a wooded area covered with brush and a log. He then returned to her apartment to clean the scene, removing shell casings and a Ring doorbell camera to conceal his involvement. Investigators said he also used bleach to clean Chaney’s vehicle before abandoning it and walking home.

What they're saying:

"This case is a tragedy in every sense of the word," said District Attorney Eric Z. Edwards. "Michaela Chaney was a young woman with her entire life ahead of her, and that life was stolen in an act of senseless violence by someone who once claimed to care about her. The actions Jayveon Bivins took—both during and after this murder—demonstrate a disturbing level of cruelty and callousness that demanded the strongest possible response from our justice system."

Edwards praised the work of law enforcement and the prosecution team, saying, "Thanks to their efforts and the skilled prosecution by Chief ADA Greg Winters and ADA Lauren Fletcher, justice was delivered for Michaela and her loved ones. Our office will continue to stand with victims of domestic violence and pursue accountability for those who commit these devastating crimes."

Chief ADA Winters emphasized the broader impact of the case.

"Domestic violence is a horrific crime that shatters lives, tears families apart, and leaves lasting scars on entire communities," Winters said. "No one should ever feel unsafe in their own home. Jayveon Bivins not only senselessly took the life of Michaela Chaney—he did so without remorse. His actions have left a devastating void in the lives of all who knew and loved Michaela: her family, her friends, and every person whose life she touched."

Winters also expressed gratitude to law enforcement, saying, "I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Warner Robins Police Department—especially lead investigator Karmen Thompson—and to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their relentless dedication and work in bringing justice to Michaela and her loved ones."