Warner Robins man sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking

article

The Brief Mario Maurice Solomon was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years probation for trafficking methamphetamine and illegal firearm possession. Authorities seized over 200 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of marijuana, a firearm, and $16,000 in cash from Solomon. The conviction highlights strong investigative collaboration between Warner Robins Police and U.S. Marshals, emphasizing zero tolerance for narcotics trafficking in Houston County.



A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

What we know:

Mario Maurice Solomon, 32, entered his plea in Houston County Superior Court on Sept. 15, just before his trial was set to begin. Visiting Senior Judge Gates Peed sentenced Solomon to 10 years in prison, followed by 20 years on probation. The sentence also includes a $200,000 fine and banishment from Houston County.

Authorities said Solomon was arrested in September 2023 after investigators with the Warner Robins Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant at the Baymont Inn on Watson Boulevard. When officers entered the room, they saw drugs in plain view.

Search warrants for the motel room and Solomon’s truck uncovered more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of marijuana, a firearm, drug packaging materials, scales, and more than $16,000 in cash.

What they're saying:

Senior Assistant District Attorney Mike Smith prosecuted the case. "The District Attorney's Office would like to thank the dedication of the Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit, along with the US Marshals Service, for their collaborative efforts in working together to bring down a career criminal that has peddled poison in our community," Smith said.

District Attorney Eric Z. Edwards said Solomon’s conviction was the result of strong investigative work. "Mario Solomon is a repeat offender who chose to deal poison in our community even after prior convictions," Edwards said. "Because of their efforts, a dangerous felon is behind bars and Houston County is safer for it. This outcome sends a clear message: if you traffic narcotics here, you will be caught, prosecuted, and sent to prison."