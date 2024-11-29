Warming centers open across metro Atlanta as shot of arctic air drops temps below freezing

The Brief Arctic air will drop temperatures into the 20s over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday. A second shot of arctic air arrives Monday and Tuesday. A list of warming centers can be found below.



Warming centers have opened across metro Atlanta in response to forecasted low temperatures falling well below freezing as a strong arctic air mass is expected to keep temperatures well below normal through the weekend.

Some parts of the metro area will experience lows in the 20s on Friday night, with some parts of northeast Georgia potentially seeing the mercury dip into the teens by Tuesday morning.

Highs will be in the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions. Another shot of arctic air arrives Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 40s with lows in the 20s. Wind chills could dip into the teens as far south as the metro on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Atlanta, DeKalb County, Cobb County, and Gwinnett County have opened warming shelters to assist those who are unhoused. Locations can be found below:

Atlanta Warming Center Locations

Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308

Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331

DeKalb County Warming Center Locations

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316

North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr.

Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Dr.

Cobb County Warming Center Locations

Hope House, 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Gwinnett County Warming Center Locations

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave, Buford, GA 30518. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047.

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108.

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30071. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906.

Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Rd, Snellville, GA 30039. Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023.

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337.

Frontline is in need of warm weather supplies, like hats, gloves, coats, and hand warmers for their clients. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, located on Gresham Road, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.