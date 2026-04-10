Warm, sunny weekend ahead for North Georgia — but fire danger rises

If you’ve got outdoor plans this weekend, the forecast is shaping up nicely — just be mindful of very dry conditions across metro Atlanta.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says Friday kicks off a stretch of sunny, warm weather that will continue through the weekend and into next week. High pressure is firmly in place, keeping skies clear and temperatures climbing each day.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Friday, making it a great day to head outside — including events like the Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with calm conditions.

The heat ramps up even more over the weekend, with highs soaring into the mid-80s Saturday and staying just as warm Sunday. Sunshine sticks around, but so does the dryness — and that’s where concerns come in.

🚨 Fire danger remains elevated

Despite lighter winds, low humidity is keeping conditions primed for fire risk.

Officials say it won’t take much for a spark to turn into a fast-moving fire, and drought conditions are continuing to worsen across the region. While there is no Red Flag Warning in place right now, the risk is still considered high.

Residents are urged to:

Avoid activities that could create sparks 🔥

Be cautious with outdoor burning 🚫

Stay alert, especially in dry grassy or wooded areas 🌲

☀️ Weekend outlook at a glance

Friday: Sunny and pleasant 🌤️ Highs near 80

Saturday: Hotter with lots of sun 🔥 Highs mid-80s

Sunday: Warm and bright ☀️ Highs mid-80s

Next week: Even warmer temps continue 📈 No rain in sight

Bottom line

It’s a near-perfect stretch of weather if you’re heading outside — just remember that the same sunshine making it beautiful is also drying things out. Until rain returns, fire safety should stay top of mind.