Crews battling massive warehouse fire in SW Atlanta, area cordoned off

Firefighters have spent hours battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Multiple crews were called to a commercial warehouse on Avon Avenue and Murphy Avenue, which is located just on the other side of the railroad tracks near East Point.

At the scene, firefighters found flames filling the sky and smoke billowing out of the building.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Crews spent the morning working at all angles to try and get the fire under control. As of the last report, the fire had been contained, but crews are still at the scene searching for hot spots.

Officials have not released any details about the possible cause of the blaze or if anyone has been injured.

Police officers have cordoned off the area for blocks while the situation remains ongoing.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Drivers heading back to work after the holidays should try to avoid the area as much as possible or prepare for heavy delays.