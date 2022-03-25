War in Ukraine: Metro Atlanta woman fears tensions may spread to nearby Romania

The war in Ukraine has impacted the entire world, and one metro Atlanta woman says her friends in a neighboring country fear they could be next.

"Honesty it makes me sick," Natalie Rogers said.

Natalie Rogers vows to do her part in helping those impacted from the War in Ukraine.

Her friends and loved ones aren’t in the center of the conflict but in neighboring Romania.

"They are sitting tight right now hoping it will go away, but they have gotten word that Romania is next," Rogers said.

Rogers connection to the area started when she was at a low point in her life battling a genetic, neurodegenerative movement disorder.

"I have friedreich's ataxia and have been going to Europe for the last 5 years for treatment for that," Rogers said. "I didn’t have a place to stay and I thought I was going to come home. These people offered their home to me. They took care of me. I was so sick at some points and they were there during the times I needed them the most,"

Rogers now wants to be there for them.

She sent a video from friends showing extreme lines at gas stations, and says people are starting to pack up and head further from the conflict.

"They don’t have the means to get out of Romania without help. That’s why if I can get my friends out is one thing but they are asking to help get as many out as I can," Rogers said.

Rogers says she refuses to sit idly by now that she can repay them for the kindness they’ve shown.

"We are all human and you never know when we are going to be in a situation where you will need help," Rogers said.

