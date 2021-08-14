Wanted suspects lead Coweta County deputies on high-speed chase

Coweta County deputies said a man, wanted previously for fleeing from police and didn’t stop for officers a second time. Instead, deputies said he led them on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching more than 120 mph.

Jermaine McCoy, 25, of Columbus, had active warrants for his arrest on charges including fleeing from police.

Deputies said they tried to pull over McCoy, who was driving a red Altima along Interstate 85, but he would not stop. McCoy eventually made their way to the roundabout on Poplar Road, where the car stopped quickly, deputies said.

McCoy made a run for it, deputies said. And it was at that time, the passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Tekeria Colvin, also from Columbus, jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to take off with the car. She was quickly taken into custody.

Tekeria Colvin (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Colvin also was wanted on active warrants out of Muskogee County on charges of felony forgery.

McCoy was later captured by the sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit.

A search of the car turned up a pill bottle containing amphetamine salts and oxycodone, deputies said.

Both were charged in this incident with fleeing/attempting to elude as well possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

